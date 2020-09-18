Left Menu
Another trader from UP's Mahoba levels charges against suspended police officer

Mahoba-based stone trader Tripathi, was shot dead in mysterious circumstances days after accusing the district's suspended SP Patidar of demanding bribe to allow the transportation of ballast. Tripathi, had been shot at and injured critically by unidentified assailants, days after he had levelled allegations of corruption against the then Mahoba SP and uploaded a video on social media in this regard.

18-09-2020
After the death of stone trader Indrakant Tripathi who had levelled serious allegations against the then Mahoba SP Manilal Patidar, another trader here has made a similar charge against the suspended official. The special investigation team (SIT) looking into the incident relating to Tripathi on Thursday met several local traders to record their statements.

A trader dealing in ballasts in Kabrai township, Keshav Savita met the SIT along with his wife and sons to record his statement. He later told news persons that the suspended police officer had demanded a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from him in February failing which his vehicle loaded with material was seized on February 29 and a demand of Rs 25 lakh was made to release it.

"When I sent my sons to Kabrai police station in this connection the next day they were arrested and a fake case of attempt to murder was lodged against them, Savita said. After recording his statement before the SIT, Savita said, he feared for his life as several policemen posted during the time of Patidar were still in the district.

He said he feared that he might face the fate like that of Indrakant Tripathi's. Mahoba-based stone trader Tripathi, was shot dead in mysterious circumstances days after accusing the district's suspended SP Patidar of demanding bribe to allow the transportation of ballast.

Tripathi, had been shot at and injured critically by unidentified assailants, days after he had levelled allegations of corruption against the then Mahoba SP and uploaded a video on social media in this regard. According to the brother of the deceased trader, the video was uploaded on social media on September 7 and after a few hours on September 8, he was found in his car with a bullet injury.

On September 9, Patidar was suspended with immediate effect by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on corruption charges. The chief minister had also ordered a vigilance probe into the properties of Patidar.

Ballast transporters had accused the then SP of demanding money from them for allowing the transportation of material..

