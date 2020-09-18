Left Menu
Development News Edition

No decision yet on recognition of sports federations, Centre tells HC

The submission was made before a bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Najmi Waziri a day after the Supreme Court said the central government was not required to seek the consent of the high court before granting recognition to sports bodies. The apex court order of Thursday came on an appeal filed by the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports against three high court orders which prohibited it from taking any decision on granting recognition to national federations without prior approval of the court.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2020 20:14 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 19:49 IST
No decision yet on recognition of sports federations, Centre tells HC
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Centre informed the Delhi High Court on Friday that it has not yet taken any decision on granting recognition to National Sports Federations (NSFs) and it be will placed before the court when finalised. The submission was made before a bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Najmi Waziri a day after the Supreme Court said the central government was not required to seek the consent of the high court before granting recognition to sports bodies.

The apex court order of Thursday came on an appeal filed by the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports against three high court orders which prohibited it from taking any decision on granting recognition to national federations without prior approval of the court. The top court also asked the high court to dispose of the petition, filed in 2010 by advocate Rahul Mehra, in which it had passed the orders restricting the ministry and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) from taking any decision without its prior approval. On Friday, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) K M Nataraj and central government standing counsel Anil Soni, appeared for the ministry and urged the bench to commence hearing the main petition and examine whether any relief needs to be granted or are the issues raised in it already addressed by the authorities.

The court agreed with the ASG on that and told Mehra that it will see on the next date what are the issues, if any, that survive in the matter. It also told the ASG that the ministry had last year committed before the court to come back with the finalised new sports code which would supersede the earlier one of 2011, but nothing has been done till now.

The court also asked whether the existing sports code was being adhered to by the NSFs. It also asked the ministry what happens to the NSFs whose elected members' tenures have run out.

In response to the queries, the ASG said finalising a sports code was a policy matter and when a policy has to be changed or notified is up to the government. He also said that the sports code of the government was binding on all and that NSF's who members tenures have run out will function as per their by-laws.

The court, however, pointed out that if the tenure is over, then those members cannot spend the money of the NSFs nor avail the benefits granted to those sports bodies by the ministry. "They cannot run the show," it said and, thereafter, listed the matter for hearing on November 6.

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: deal by European space agency for asteroid defence mission and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Dubai suspends AI Express flights for a day for bringing people with COVID-positive certificates

Air India Express said its flights were suspended for 24 hours on Friday by the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority DCAA for bringing two passengers with COVID-positive certificates on August 28 and September 4. As per the UAE government rules, ...

Indian-Americans represent 'best of America': Trump's son

Indian-Americans represent the best of America and President Donald Trump will never ever let them down, his son Eric has said, underlining that the entire Trump family loves the amazing community. Ahead of the November 3 presidential elect...

Surge in forest loss seen if Brazil indigenous reserves opened to mining

A Brazilian government proposal to open indigenous land in Brazil to mining concessions could lead to the loss of forests over an area larger than England, researchers said Friday.Such a loss would reduce by 5 billion a year the global bene...

Junior partner in Polish coalition warns of early election after animal rights rift

Members of a junior partner in Polands ruling coalition warned on Friday that removing their party leader as justice minister would mean an early election, further exacerbating strains in a government that is less than a year old. Polish me...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020