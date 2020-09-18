Manipur CM inaugurates & lays foundation stones of projects worth Rs 180 crore

Left Menu
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Friday inaugurated five projects and also laid foundation stones of 46 others at a total cost of Rs 180 crore. The chief minister inaugurated transit accommodation for doctors and teachers at Singhat, Churachandpur and Borobekra (Jiribam), a Manipur Police Training College barrack at Pangei and a model police station at Porompat via video conferencing, a press release issued by the CMs secretariat said.

The CM said the state government is giving priority to the development of hill areas of the state because hill districts are less developed compared to valley districts. He said various developmental projects are being taken up in different parts of hill districts and expressed hope that people would be able to see a landscape change in hill districts when these projects are completed.

To provide air connectivity to interior areas of the state, heliports would be constructed at Tamenglong, Thanlon, Parbung, Moreh and Jiribam, the chief minister said. He laid foundation stones for Heliports at Jiribam, Tamenglong, Moreh, Thanlon and Parbung and the other projects also via video conferencing.

