Militant hideout busted in J-K's Kupwara

A militant hideout was busted in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday and arms and ammunition recovered, the Army said. A search operation was launched on Friday afternoon in the Kandi forest area of Kupwara in north Kashmir based on a specific input, an Army official said. He said during the search operation, a hideout was busted.

The forces recovered an AK 47 rifle, a grenade launcher and two hand grenades from the hideout, the official said. He said the search operation was in progress.