Britain, France, Germany say U.N. sanctions relief for Iran to continue beyond Sept 20

Britain, France and Germany told the U.N. Security Council on Friday that U.N. sanctions relief for Iran - agreed under a 2015 nuclear deal - would continue beyond Sept. 20, when the United States asserts that all the measures should be reimposed.

In a letter to the 15-member body, seen by Reuters, the three European parties to the nuclear deal said any decision or action taken to reimpose U.N. sanctions "would be incapable of legal effect."