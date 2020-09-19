Left Menu
TikTok filed a complaint against Trump administration to block U.S. ban - Bloomberg News

TikTok and its parent company, ByteDance Ltd., filed a complaint in Washington federal court late Friday night challenging U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order, the report https://bloom.bg/2FHI6Rz said. The U.S. Commerce Department issued an ban on Friday blocking people in the United States from downloading Chinese-owned messaging app WeChat and TikTok starting Sept.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-09-2020 11:25 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 11:22 IST
Popular video-sharing app TikTok has asked a U.S. judge to block the Trump administration banning on the Chinese social-media network, Bloomberg News reported on Saturday. TikTok and its parent company, ByteDance Ltd., filed a complaint in Washington federal court late Friday night challenging U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order, the report https://bloom.bg/2FHI6Rz said.

The U.S. Commerce Department issued an ban on Friday blocking people in the United States from downloading Chinese-owned messaging app WeChat and TikTok starting Sept. 20. The report cited the complaint as saying that Trump exceeded his authority when he banned the app, and that he did so for political reasons rather than to stop an "unusual and extraordinary threat" to the U.S., as the law requires.

