Left Menu
Development News Edition

48 child labourers rescued in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich

Additional Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar said in the coming days, similar raids will be conducted in other parts of the district. "The employers from whom the children have been rescued have been booked under the Child Labour Act-2016, Bonded Labour Act and Juvenile Justice Act, among others.

PTI | Bahraich | Updated: 19-09-2020 14:01 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 13:48 IST
48 child labourers rescued in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Police have rescued 48 child labourers from hotels and other establishments in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district, officials said on Saturday. Under 'No Child Labour' campaign, raids were conducted at Jarwal Road, Kaisarganj and several other areas on Friday, they said.

"There were reports of child labourers being engaged in hotels and other establishments. Despite lockdown and COVID-19 restrictions, there were reports of child trafficking," Devyani, the coordinator of childline-1098, said. "The children in the age group of 6-18 years were provided hand sanitisers and masks. Their COVID-19 tests were also done. They have been presented before the child welfare committee and will be handed over to their family members," she said.

Childline-1098 is a 24-hour free, emergency phone service for children in need of aid and assistance. Additional Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar said in the coming days, similar raids will be conducted in other parts of the district.

"The employers from whom the children have been rescued have been booked under the Child Labour Act-2016, Bonded Labour Act and Juvenile Justice Act, among others. Nobody will be able to play with the lives of the children," Superintendent of Police Vipin Mishra said. ADG Women Power Line Neera Rawat said the campaign started on September 1 and will continue till September 30.

TRENDING

UP CM announces to set up country's 'biggest' film city in Noida

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Realme Narzo 20 Pro price accidentally leaked by Flipkart

Senegal can detect residues in food products through nuclear techniques

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

LG announces Rs, 1,350-Cr economic package to boost tourism, other sectors in J&K

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha possibly struck a right cord with the awam people of Jammu and Kashmir as he announced a Rs 1,350-crore economic package to give a much needed boost to tourism and other sectors hit by the economic slowdown c...

Auto-rickshaw driver hangs self at Noida home

The body of a 27-year-old man was on Saturday found at his rented accommodation in Uttar Pradeshs Noida in a case of suspected suicide, police said. The man worked as an auto-rickshaw driver and lived with his wife in Salarpur village un...

Festive season to provide temporary relief for auto makers: Ind-Ra

The festive season demand for automobiles is expected to provide some relief to the industry over the next two-to-three months, India Ratings and Research Ind-Ra has said. But the relief could be temporary. Any additional measures by the go...

Expertise of WHO chief scientist to be sought: Puducherry CM

Jolted by the two percent COVID-19 fatality rate here, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Saturday said the territorial government would consult the World Health Organisation WHO for steps to reduce the rate. Addressing reporters here, the Ch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020