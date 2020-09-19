Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 9 am tomorrow

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 9 am tomorrow on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2020 14:22 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 14:22 IST
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 9 am tomorrow
The Parliament of India. Image Credit: ANI

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 9 am tomorrow on Saturday. The Epidemic Diseases Amendment Bill, 2020 and Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2020 (Second Amendment) Bill were passed in the Upper House today.

According to the amendment, fresh insolvency proceedings will not be initiated for at least six months starting from March 25, when the nationwide lockdown was imposed amid the coronavirus pandemic. Now the IBC (second amendment) Bill will go to the Lok Sabha for consideration and passing.Replying to the questions in the Upper House, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, "Our intention of initiating corporate insolvency for matters that occurred during the lockdown, was to give immunity during this period. This is only for those which arrive during the COVID period, amendment of section 66 that no obligation shall be filed by a resolution professional."

Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, and Nirmala Sitharaman had moved the two bills for consideration and then for passing them in the Rajya Sabha today. The Monsoon Session of the Parliament commenced on Monday and is slated to end on October 1. (ANI)

TRENDING

UP CM announces to set up country's 'biggest' film city in Noida

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Realme Narzo 20 Pro price accidentally leaked by Flipkart

Senegal can detect residues in food products through nuclear techniques

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Chelsea's Zappacosta seals loan switch to Genoa

Chelsea defender Davide Zappacosta will spend the 2020-21 season on loan at Serie A club Genoa, the Premier League club confirmed on Saturday. Zappacosta, 25, joined Chelsea from Torino in 2017 and went on to make 52 appearances for the Lon...

LG announces Rs, 1,350-Cr economic package to boost tourism, other sectors in J&K

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha possibly struck a right cord with the awam people of Jammu and Kashmir as he announced a Rs 1,350-crore economic package to give a much needed boost to tourism and other sectors hit by the economic slowdown c...

Auto-rickshaw driver hangs self at Noida home

The body of a 27-year-old man was on Saturday found at his rented accommodation in Uttar Pradeshs Noida in a case of suspected suicide, police said. The man worked as an auto-rickshaw driver and lived with his wife in Salarpur village un...

Festive season to provide temporary relief for auto makers: Ind-Ra

The festive season demand for automobiles is expected to provide some relief to the industry over the next two-to-three months, India Ratings and Research Ind-Ra has said. But the relief could be temporary. Any additional measures by the go...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020