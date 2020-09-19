Adjournment motion notice in LS over public procurement process amid Agri Reform Bills

Congress MP Manish Tewari on Saturday gave an Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over the apprehension on public procurement process carried out by the Food Corporation of India in the wake of Agriculture Reform Bills. This comes after three ordinances were promulgated to usher in agricultural reforms for raising the income of the farmers and giving them more freedom to sell their produce. Besides Punjab, farmer protests have been witnessed in Telangana and Haryana.

The President had on June 5 this year promulgated Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance 2020, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance Act, 2020. Meanwhile, Congress MP K Suresh also gave adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over 'compensation package for families of those who died due to COVID-19, from the existing corpus of funds'.