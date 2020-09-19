Punjab CM orders withdrawal of letter issued by official incorrectly claiming farm protest organised by state govt

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh ordered the immediate withdrawal of a letter issued by Sardulgarh Block Development and Panchayat Officer (BDPO) regarding some farm protests which he incorrectly claimed to have been organised by the State government.

"The Punjab Chief Minister today ordered shifting of the Sardulgarh BDPO to the headquarters and immediate withdrawal of the letter issued by him regarding some farm protests which he incorrectly claimed to have been organised by the State Govt," read a press statement from Punjab Chief Minister's Office.

The BDPO had, on his own, announced protest dharna on Sept 21 and issued a letter asking all Panchayat Secretaries under his block to intimate all sarpanches about the same. State Govt had neither planned such protests against farm ordinances nor asked BDPO to issue letter, said the Punjab CMO. (ANI)