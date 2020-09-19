West Bengal govt creates post of Information and Development Officer

West Bengal govt creates post of Information and Development OfficerPTI | Kolkata | Updated: 19-09-2020 22:22 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 22:17 IST
The West Bengal government onSaturday created a post of Information and Development Officer(IDO), according to a notification
The IDO will liaison with the Centre on behalf of thestate government, and disseminate information relating to itsperformance and activities
Journalist Jyanta Ghoshal has been appointed as theIDO, the notification added.
