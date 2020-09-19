C'garh: Lockdown in Raipur district, some other urban areas

Amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh's Raipur, the local administration on Saturday announced lockdown in the district between September 21-28. Raipur Collector S Bharathi Dasan issued an order declaring Raipur district as a containment zone and restricted several activities from 9 pm on September 21 till midnight of September 28, a state public relations department official said.

"Raipur district has so far reported over 26,000 COVID-19 cases and 900-1000 cases are being recorded daily. To break the chain of transmission, it has become necessary to declare the entire district a containment zone. Inter-district borders in Raipur will remain sealed during this duration," the order said. All Central, state and semi government as well as private offices will remain closed while no public meeting or rally will be allowed, though government staff engaged in prevention and control of COVID-19 will continue to work as earlier, it said.

"All shops and commercial establishments, including grocery shops will be closed during the period. Medical shops will be allowed to remain open while home deliveries of medicines will be given priority. Milk shops will be open from 6am to 8am and then 5pm to 6:30pm," an official said. Petrol pumps will provide fuel only to government vehicles, private vehicles engaged in medical emergency and ambulances.

LPG cylinder distributors are allowed to take orders only via telephone and provide home delivery, while liquor shops will remain closed. The order said industrial houses and construction units will have to make on-site residential arrangements for their labourers.

Essential services, like health, electricity and water supply, sanitation works and emergency services have been kept out of the purview of restrictions, and those needing to move out of the district will need an e-pass, an official said. Lockdown has also been imposed in seven urban bodies in Bilaspur from September 22 morning till September 28 midnight, while it will be between September 20-30 in six areas, including Durg and Bhilai.

Moreover, Ambikapur municipal corporation area in Surguja district has also been declared as a containment zone from 9 pm on September 21 till September 28 midnight, he added..