Ex-UP head of TV news channel held for duping man of Rs 9.72 crore
The Special Task Force has arrested the former Uttar Pradesh head of a TV news channel 'News World India' for allegedly duping a man of Rs 9.72 crore, STF said in a statement on Saturday, adding that nine arrests had been made earlier in the case.ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 19-09-2020 23:07 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 23:07 IST
The Special Task Force has arrested the former Uttar Pradesh head of a TV news channel 'News World India' for allegedly duping a man of Rs 9.72 crore, STF said in a statement on Saturday, adding that nine arrests had been made earlier in the case. According to the police, the accused identified as Santosh Mishra was arrested around 9:35 pm on September 18 on Friday from Ayodhya Road in Lucknow.
A case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Prevention of Corruption Act, the Official Secrets Act and the Indian Telegraph Act has been registered against Mishra at Hazratganj police station here, it added. "A mobile phone, Aadhaar Card and PAN Card, Rs 1,000 and five debit cards were seized from him, the STF said.
"A complaint was lodged by Manjeet Singh Bhatia, a resident of Indore that he was duped of Rs 9.72 crore by a group of people who floated a fake tender in the name of the Uttar Pradesh animal husbandry department. Nine people, in this case, have been sent to jail," STF added said. (ANI)
