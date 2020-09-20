Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nagaland Lokayukta dismisses complaint filed against DyCM Y Patton

Nagaland Lokayukta Justice Uma Nath Singh has dismissed a complaint filed by a former student union leader against Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton alleging that the DyCM abused his power in manipulating the results of NPSC examination.

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 20-09-2020 10:57 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 10:54 IST
Nagaland Lokayukta dismisses complaint filed against DyCM Y Patton
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Nagaland Lokayukta Justice Uma Nath Singh has dismissed a complaint filed by a former student union leader against Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton alleging that the DyCM abused his power in manipulating the results of the NPSC examination. In an order, Justice Singh said the allegations made against Patton were found to be devoid of substances in the absence of any prima facie evidence to connect him with such allegations and to engage the attention of the Lokayukta any further.

It said "the complaint has been submitted in haste with deficient facts. The Lokayukta is not supposed to indulge in roving inquiry with a view to fish out materials and evidence to prove non-specific, bald, and omnibus allegations made in the complaint. Thus, the complaint deserves to be rejected and is accordingly dismissed." The 31-page order of the Lokayukta signed on September 18 was made available to journalists on Saturday night. Former student leader union Vicca S Aye had lodged a complaint with the Lokayukta in February this year against Patton alleging that he (Patton) offered candidates, who can qualify the written examination of the Nagaland Public Service Commission (NPSC) to approach him for help at the interview stage.

Aye had further alleged that Patton was involved in rampant and unfettered abuse of administrative discretion and favoritism and also interfering in the normal administrative functioning of the police department. He had further alleged that Patton had made 1,135 appointments in the police department without the posts being advertised.

In his reply submitted to the Lokayukta, Patton said that the complaint filed against him by Aye contained allegations that were "baseless and false." Patton, he said the complaint "is ex-facie motivated and malafide.". Patton who is also the Home minister belongs to the BJP.

TRENDING

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

World News Roundup: Taiwan scrambles fighters as Chinese jets again fly near island; Belarus warns EU against inviting Lukashenko's rival to meeting and more

Lee Min Ho achieves another feat thanks to his massive fan base

Science News Roundup: NASA mulls possible mission to Venus after recent discovery of possible life; China aims to operate regular space flights by 2045 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Friendship is important to build foundation of relationship, says Zendaya

Actor Zendaya believes friendship plays a pivotal role in laying the foundation of a successful romantic relationship. The 24-year-old actor said she always thought that being friends was the best way to get to know a person. Friendship i...

Delhi Police on high alert at Haryana border after farmers' protest

The Delhi Police is on alert with respect to the farmers protests that are taking place in the neighboring states of the national capital over Bills on agriculture sector reforms, the Delhi Police informed on Sunday.Forces have been deploye...

'Rosie': Mandiraa Entertainment and Oberoi Mega Entertainment present the first look of Palak Tiwari & Vivek Oberoi

Rosie - The Saffron Chapter is based on true events. Events that occurred in 2003 which means we were already in the digital age. Gurugram in India was already home to some of the biggest call centres. And this story happened in one such Ca...

Soccer-Bale return will give Spurs massive boost, says Murphy

Gareth Bales return to Tottenham Hotspur will give the Premier League club a massive boost and his presence will instil fear into opposing teams, former England midfielder Danny Murphy has said. The 31-year-old Welsh forward completed a loa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020