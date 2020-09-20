3 of family among 4 killed as car, bikes collide

Three members of a family were among four people killed in a head-on collision involving a car and two bikes in nearby Tirupur on Sunday, police said. The car crashed into two motorcycles, killing a 47- year-old man and a 17-year-old youth on the spot, the police said.

The youth's mother and sister, on the pillion of his motorcycle, were seriously injured and admitted to the Government Hospital, Tirupur, they said. The two were then referred to the Government Hospital, Coimbatore, but they died on the way, they said.

The driver of the car has been detained for interrogation, they added..