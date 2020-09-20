Left Menu
COVID-19: Business as usual in Nagpur despite Mayor's call for Janata curfew

Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Nagpur, residents continued business as usual on the second day of the voluntary janata curfew.

Visuals from Nagpur on Sunday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Nagpur, residents continued business as usual on the second day of the voluntary janata curfew. Nagpur Mayor Sandip Joshi had appealed to the public to observe Janata curfew on Saturday and Sunday in order to control the spread of the coronavirus in the city.

Visuals from the area showed normal traffic conditions while several thronged the streets of the city. Since no official order or notification was issued on behalf of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) administration regarding this curfew, NMC Commissioner Radhakrishnan B tweeted about observing voluntary lockdown.

"Getting a lot of queries on the call of Janta curfew on weekends. There is no official notification or order issued by NMC. It's completely voluntary one. The need of the hour is avoiding unnecessary movements outside. Masks and maintaining social distancing r key #stayhome stay safe," he said. He made the clarification since no order or notification was issued on behalf of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) administration regarding this curfew.

As per the NMC, Nagpur currently has 12,897 active COVID-19 cases. A total of 1,780 deaths and 36,788 recoveries have been reported from the city so far. (ANI)

