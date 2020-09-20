Left Menu
Framed in a false case, not committed any offence: Arrested journalist Rajeev Sharma

Freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma, who was recently arrested by Delhi Police under the Official Secrets Act has approached the court seeking bail stated that he is being framed in a false case and has not committed any offence.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2020 14:44 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 14:44 IST
Framed in a false case, not committed any offence: Arrested journalist Rajeev Sharma
Image Credit: ANI

By Sushil Batra Freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma, who was recently arrested by Delhi Police under the Official Secrets Act has approached the court seeking bail stated that he is being framed in a false case and has not committed any offence.

Patiala House Court to hear the bail plea on Tuesday moved by his Lawyer Senior Advocate Dr Adish C Aggarwala, which stated that Rajeev Sharma was taken into custody by the Special Cell, Janakpuri on 14.9.2020. The house was then searched by the police on the night of 14.9.2020, and no incriminating evidence was found. He is being framed in a false case and has not committed any offence. According to the Delhi Police, Rajeev Sharma was recently arrested by Special Cell under official secrets Act, is an accused of passing sensitive information to Chinese intelligence.

Bail Petition stated that the applicant (Rajeev Sharma) has deep roots in society, and is a respected senior journalist. His wife is also Associate Professor at Venkateswara College, Delhi University. Therefore, there is no risk of him running away from the process of justice. There is no chance of influencing any witnesses or tampering with any evidence. The investigation would no longer require custodial interrogation of the Applicant, and he can join the investigation as and when directed. The petition also stated that he is about 61 years of age, and is suffering from an acute case of sinus problems, and requires constant treatment from a nebulizer. He has also undergone two surgeries for the same. Due to the same, he stands to be high risk to COVID-19. He is also a patient of high blood pressure and taking medication (Triolmezest) for the same for the past decade.

Senior Advocate Dr Adish C Aggarwala representing journalist Rajeev Sharma while talking to ANI states that the family of the Applicant has not been allowed access to him, nor has any information regarding the allegations been furnished. No copy of the FIR is uploaded online. Despite multiple requests, the Police have not furnished a copy of the FIR. According to the police, a Chinese woman and her Nepalese associate were also arrested for paying him large amounts of money routed through shell companies. Sharma is currently in police custody. Delhi Police Special Cell said Sharma, a resident of Pitampura in New Delhi, was "found to be in possession of some defence-related classified documents". (ANI)

