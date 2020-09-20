Two Congress, one CPI-M MP give adjournment motion notices in Lok Sabha

Three opposition MPs -- two from the Congress party and one from CPI-M -- have given adjournment motion notices in Lok Sabha over different issues. Congress MP TN Prathapan has given adjournment motion notice over farmers' protest across the country against "anti-farmer legislation of the Government."

While CPI-M MP AM Arif has given notice over "Government's decision to privatise Indian Railways" Congress MP K Suresh has given an adjournment motion notice on "the arrest of three individuals from Kerala and six from West Bengal over suspected links with Al-Qaeda, and concern of safety and security of the country".

The adjournment motion is an extraordinary procedure which, if admitted, leads to setting aside the normal business of the House for discussing a definite matter of urgent public importance. (ANI)