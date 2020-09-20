Guj: 61-year-old COVID-19 patient kills self in Junagadh hosp

A 61-year-old COVID-19 patienton Sunday allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the thirdfloor of a private hospital where he was being treated inKeshod town in Gujarat's Junagadh district, police said

The man, a retired government employee, was beingtreated there for the past two days, an official said

"The exact reason why he took this step will be knownonly after our probe is completed," the Keshod police stationofficial added.