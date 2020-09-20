Left Menu
Man beaten to death by nephew over water sharing for irrigation in Rajasthan's Bundi

A fight over sharing of water from the well for irrigating crops erupted between the deceased Sukhalal and his nephew Hansraj following which the latter hit him with sticks, SHO of Dei police station Narayanram said. The accused nephew admitted to have hit the 50-year-old man in a fit of rage, the policeman said.

PTI | Kota | Updated: 20-09-2020 16:41 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 16:41 IST
A 50-year-old man was beaten to death by his nephew, who lashed him multiple times with sticks, in a scuffle over sharing of water for irrigation of crops in Rajasthan's Bundi district, police said on Sunday. The incident happened on Saturday night and a case of murder was lodged against the nephew who has been detained. The body was handed over to family members after a post-mortem on Sunday morning, they said.

The deceased was identified as Sukhlal Meena (50), a resident of Motipura village under Dei police station of Bundi district. A fight over sharing of water from the well for irrigating crops erupted between the deceased Sukhalal and his nephew Hansraj following which the latter hit him with sticks, SHO of Dei police station Narayanram said.

The accused nephew admitted to have hit the 50-year-old man in a fit of rage, the policeman said. Sukhlal was declared brought dead in the hospital, he added.

The police detained the accused nephew Hansraj Meena and interrogation with him is underway, he added. Further investigation into the matter is underway, he further said.

