1500 cartons of liquor seized in Jaipur

The Excise Department has seized 1,500 cartons of Indian Made Foreign Liquor being smuggled in a truck in Jaipur district, officials said on Sunday

Following a tip-off, an Excise Department squad stopped a truck near Dudu on the Jaipur-Ajmer national highway and seized the Haryana-made liquor worth Rs 90 lakh on Saturday night, they said

The truck driver was arrested for liquor smuggling, Excise officer Babu Lal Jat said.