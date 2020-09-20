1500 cartons of liquor seized in Jaipur

1500 cartons of liquor seized in JaipurPTI | Jaipur | Updated: 20-09-2020 17:05 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 17:05 IST
The Excise Department has seized 1,500 cartons of Indian Made Foreign Liquor being smuggled in a truck in Jaipur district, officials said on Sunday
Following a tip-off, an Excise Department squad stopped a truck near Dudu on the Jaipur-Ajmer national highway and seized the Haryana-made liquor worth Rs 90 lakh on Saturday night, they said
The truck driver was arrested for liquor smuggling, Excise officer Babu Lal Jat said.
