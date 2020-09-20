Iran's Rouhani says U.S. faces defeat in bid to reimpose U.N. sanctions
The United States faces defeat in its move to reimpose U.N. sanctions on Tehran, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a televised speech on Sunday, as Washington declared all U.N. sanctions on Iran had been restored.
"America is approaching a certain defeat in its sanctions move ... It faced defeat and negative response from the international community. We will never yield to U.S. pressure and Iran will give a crushing response to America's bullying," Rouhani said.
(Writing by Parisa Hafezi Editing by David Goodman)
