Left Menu
Development News Edition

Arms, ammunitions seized in Assam's Kokrajhar district

During a raid and search operation, Assam Police on Saturday seized arms and ammunitions from the forest area of Shantipur in Kokrajhar district.

ANI | Kokrajhar (Assam) | Updated: 20-09-2020 18:52 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 18:52 IST
Arms, ammunitions seized in Assam's Kokrajhar district
Recovered arms and ammunitions by Assam Police (Photo/Assam Police). Image Credit: ANI

During a raid and search operation, Assam Police on Saturday seized arms and ammunitions from the forest area of Shantipur in Kokrajhar district.

"Based on secret information about illegal arm and ammunition on September 19, at about 10.00 pm, a raid and search operation conducted in the jungle area of Shantipur under Kachugaon police station, by a police team led by TSI Latuk Das, SI Anand Rabha, and others," the Assam Police said in a statement.

The police recovered one country made AK 47 rifle with a magazine, one country made UG rifle with a magazine, one factory made 7.62 pistol with a magazine, four grenades, four detonators, and 13 rounds of AK live ammunitions. (ANI)

TRENDING

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Lee Min Ho achieves another feat thanks to his massive fan base

World News Roundup: Taiwan scrambles fighters as Chinese jets again fly near island; Belarus warns EU against inviting Lukashenko's rival to meeting and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. judge halts Trump administration's order to remove WeChat from app stores

A U.S. judge early Sunday blocked the Trump administration from requiring Apple Inc and Alphabet Incs Google to remove Chinese-owned messaging app WeChat for downloads by late Sunday. U.S. Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler in San Francisco sai...

Coronavirus found on imported squid packaging in China

Authorities in Chinas northeastern Jilin province have found the novel coronavirus on the packaging of imported squid, health authorities in the city of Fuyu said on Sunday, urging anyone who may have bought it to get themselves tested. One...

Baltic Sea ferry runs aground in Finnish waters, no injuries

A Baltic Sea passenger ferry with nearly 300 people aboard has run aground in the Aland Islands archipelago between Finland and Sweden without injuries Sunday, and rescue officials were preparing to evacuate the vessel, Finnish authorities ...

Zero positives across NFL in day-before-game testing

Zero players, coaches or top personnel tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, clearing all teams and players for Week 2, NFL Network reported. No Tier 1 personnel tested positive prior to Week 1.The NFL plans to continue day-before-game ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020