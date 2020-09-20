Arms, ammunitions seized in Assam's Kokrajhar district

During a raid and search operation, Assam Police on Saturday seized arms and ammunitions from the forest area of Shantipur in Kokrajhar district.

"Based on secret information about illegal arm and ammunition on September 19, at about 10.00 pm, a raid and search operation conducted in the jungle area of Shantipur under Kachugaon police station, by a police team led by TSI Latuk Das, SI Anand Rabha, and others," the Assam Police said in a statement.

The police recovered one country made AK 47 rifle with a magazine, one country made UG rifle with a magazine, one factory made 7.62 pistol with a magazine, four grenades, four detonators, and 13 rounds of AK live ammunitions. (ANI)