Man drowns in pond in Amravati

A 22-year-old man drowned in a pond near Khatkali Road in Chikhaldhara area of Amravati district on Sunday afternoon, police said.

The operation to retrieve the body of Ram Zaparde, a resident of Akola, was led by Akot rural police station inspector Dnyanoba Phad who himself dived into the water, officials said.

"Zaparde's body was found after an hour. We have registered an accidental death case," a Chikhaldhara police station official said.