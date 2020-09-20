India's COVID-19 tally crosses 54-lakh mark with spike of 92,605 new cases

Left Menu
India's COVID-19 case tally crossed 54-lakh mark with a spike of 92,605 new cases and 1,133 deaths, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2020 21:23 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 21:23 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

India's COVID-19 case tally crossed 54-lakh mark with a spike of 92,605 new cases and 1,133 deaths, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. The total case tally stands at 54,00,620 including 10,10,824 active cases, 43,03,044 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 86,752 deaths, the Ministry said.

As far as active cases of coronavirus are concerned, Maharashtra has 3,01,273 active cases, Karnataka 1,01,148, Andhra Pradesh 84,423, Uttar Pradesh 67,825 and Tamil Nadu 46,506. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 6,36,61,060 samples were tested up to September 19 for COVID-19. Of these, 12,06,806 samples were tested yesterday.

In a development, India has reported high COVID recoveries of over 43 lakh (43,03,043) till September 20. According to the government, at least 94,612 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, resulting in the Recovery Rate touching 79.68 per cent. A total of 92,605 new confirmed cases (active cases) have been reported in the last 24 hours in the country, taking the cumulative cases to over 54 lakh so far.

The Central government also informed that about 52 per cent of the new cases (active cases) are concentrated in five states, but these are also the states contributing maximum to the new recoveries. In another development for the first time, India conducted over 12 lakhs COVID-19 tests in 24 hours, amid the rising number of coronavirus cases in the country.

According to the Central government, India has performed remarkably on fulfilling the World Health Organisation's advice of 140 tests/day/million population. As many as 4,330 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Odisha, taking the state's coronavirus count to 1,79,880, informed Information and Public Relations Department, Odisha on Sunday.

As many as 30 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Mizoram on Sunday, taking the State's count of coronavirus cases to 1,578. Delhi reported 3,812 new COVID-19 cases, 37 deaths and 3742 recovered/discharged/migrated today. The total cases in the national capital rose to 2,46,711, including 4,982 deaths and 2,09,632 recovered/discharged/migrated cases, said Government of Delhi.

As many as 11,322 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 41,083 Rapid antigen tests have been conducted today. 25,55,007 tests done so far, the Government of Delhi informed. Kerala reported 4,696 fresh COVID-19 cases today, taking the total number of active cases till date to 39,415. The number of recovered cases so far is 95,702, according to the Kerala State Government. Andhra Pradesh reported 7,738 new coronavirus cases, 10,608 recoveries and 57 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 6,25,514 including 5,41,319 recoveries, 5,359 deaths and 78,836 active cases, said State Health Department.

Jammu and Kashmir reported 1,457 new COVID-19 cases, 692 recoveries and 14 deaths, taking total cases to 63,990 including 40,957 recoveries, 1,001 deaths and 22,032 active cases, according to the Jammu and Kashmir administration. Uttar Pradesh reported 5,809 new COVID-19 cases, 6,584 discharges and 94 deaths, taking active cases to 65,954, discharges to 2,83,274 and death toll to 5,047, according to the State Health Department.

As many as 198 police personnel tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, taking total infections in the police to 21,152 including 17,295 recoveries and 217 deaths, said Police. Karnataka reports 8,191 new coronavirus cases, 8,611 discharges and 101 deaths, taking total cases to 5,19,537 including 4,13,452 discharges, 8,023 deaths and 98,043 active cases, said State Health Department.

Uttarakhand reported 878 new COVID-19 cases and 855 cured cases today. Total cases in the state rose to 40,963, including 27,828 recoveries and 491 deaths, according to the State Control Room.

