Left Menu
Development News Edition

Naxal violence now in just 46 districts in country: MHA tells RS

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said 90 districts in 11 states in the country are considered left-wing extremism (LWE) affected and covered under the Security Related Expenditure (SRE) Scheme of the Ministry of Home Affairs. However, the LWE related violent incidents were reported in 61 districts in 2019 and in only 46 districts in the first half of 2020, he said in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2020 13:31 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 13:27 IST
Naxal violence now in just 46 districts in country: MHA tells RS
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@kishanreddybjp)

The Home Ministry on Monday said the Naxal violence has reduced considerably in the country and the menace is prevalent now in just 46 districts. Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said 90 districts in 11 states in the country are considered left-wing extremism (LWE) affected and covered under the Security Related Expenditure (SRE) Scheme of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

However, the LWE related violent incidents were reported in 61 districts in 2019, and in only 46 districts in the first half of 2020, he said in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha. Reddy also said 350 security personnel, 963 civilians, and 871 Naxals were killed in violence in LWE affected areas from 2015 till August 15, 2020.

A total of 4,022 Naxals have also surrendered during the same period, he said.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Over 3 lakh trees in U'khand's Champawat will be submerged due to Pancheswar dam: Forest official

More than three lakh trees in Uttarakhands Champawat district alone will be submerged by the water in the proposed Pancheshwar dam, a Forest department official said on Monday. The counting of trees standing on private land has not yet begu...

Bus travellers await long distance journeys; supply remains subdued: Report

Bus travellers across India are waiting to undertake long distance journeys for both professional and personal reasons as the country gradually moves forward under Unlock 4.0, but the supply side remains a huge dampener due to shortage of b...

Christian pastor, soldier shot dead in Indonesia's Papua

A soldier and a Christian pastor have been shot dead in separate incidents at the weekend in Indonesias easternmost region of Papua, amid a flare-up in tensions between security forces and separatists groups in the restive area. In a statem...

Deep divisions as Afghan negotiators get down to details

The Afghan government and Taliban militants remain far apart on even the most basic issues a week into talks meant to end two decades of war that has killed tens of thousands of people.The chasm, not just on the predictably thorny problem o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020