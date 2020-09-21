Rahul Gandhi slams government, says it blames people, God for country's plight
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2020 16:48 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 16:48 IST
Slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said the "blind arrogance" of the government blames people or God for the plight of the country, but not their own misrule. "The blind arrogance of the Modi government blames God or sometimes people for the plight of the country, but not their own misrule and wrong policies. How many more Act of Modi will country bear with?" Gandhi tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).
Earlier on Sunday, Gandhi slammed the agriculture Bills passed by Rajya Sabha and said that the democracy is ashamed of the way these bills have been passed. "The farmer who grows gold from the earth, Modi government's pride is making those farmers cry tears of blood. Democracy is ashamed of the way this government issued a death warrant against farmers by passing these Bills in Rajya Sabha," Gandhi tweeted.
Rajya Sabha on Sunday passed the Farmers' and Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, amid protests by Opposition Members of Parliament. The Bills were passed by voice vote in the Upper House. Both of these Bills were passed by the Lower House with a voice vote a couple of days back. (ANI )
