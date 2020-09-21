Left Menu
Didn't make illegal alterations in my bungalow: Kangana to HC

Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Monday denied the Mumbai civic body's claim in the Bombay High Court that she had made illegal structural alterations at her Pali Hill bungalow, part of which was demolished on September 9. In a rejoinder affidavit filed in response to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) reply to her plea, Ranaut stated she didn't make any structural changes or repairs illegally.

She also denied that her plea seeking that the demolition be declared illegal and that she be paid Rs 2 crore in damage by the BMC, was an abuse of the process of law. "I deny that I have carried out unlawful additions and alterations as alleged or at all," the affidavit said.

Last week, the BMC, through its counsel Joel Carlos, had filed an affidavit before a bench led by Justice SJ Kathawalla, responding to Ranaut's petition. The civic body had said the actress had made major structural changes to the building without the civic body's permission.

It had said BMC officials were merely following the rule of law in razing these alterations on September 9. The civic body had urged the high court to dismiss Ranaut's plea and impose a cost upon her for filing the petition, which it said was an "abuse" of the process of law.

In her rejoinder affidavit, Ranaut said the civic body had abused the statutory process by initiating the demolition of a part of her property without giving her adequate notice. She had said earlier that the BMC had given her only 24 hours to respond to the demolition notice and had hurriedly rejected her reply to its notice.

Ranaut further said the BMC acted out of bias against her as on September 9, it had also issued a notice to fashion designer Manish Malhotra over alleged illegal alterations at his property adjacent to her bungalow. However, Malhotra was given seven days to respond, she stated. "While the Respondent No. 1 (BMC) and its officials, malafidely issued me the ImpugnedNotice to seek personal vendetta, they, on the contrary on the same day, issued a Noticeto an adjacent bungalow occupied by the famous fashion designer, ManishMalhotra giving him 7 days' time to provide explanation," Ranaut stated.

"This conduct of the Respondent No.1 and its officials clearly demonstrates bias and further displays that the Impugned Notice issued to me is vitiated by malice and was issued as a counterblast to the statements made by me," she said. The actress had previously alleged the BMC had carried out the demolition because she had made some comments that were adverse to the Shiv Sena-led government in Maharashtra.

On September 9, the bench led by Justice Kathawalla had stayed the razing and remarked that the civic body's action seemed malafide. The HC is likely to conduct a final hearing on Ranaut's plea on Tuesday.

