PM Modi likely to visit Manali on Oct 3 for inauguration of Atal Tunnel: Himachal Pradesh CM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Manali, Himachal Pradesh on October 3 for the inauguration of Atal Tunnel, said Jai Ram Thakur, the state's Chief Minister said on Monday.ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 21-09-2020 17:10 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 17:10 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Manali, Himachal Pradesh on October 3 for the inauguration of Atal Tunnel, said Jai Ram Thakur, the state's Chief Minister said on Monday. "Prime Minister is likely to visit Manali on October 3 for the inauguration of Atal Tunnel. He will also visit Lahaul after that, according to the proposed plan. It has not been finalised yet," said Thakur while speaking to the reporters earlier today.
The construction of the Atal Tunnel connecting Manali with Leh, which is the world's longest highway tunnel above 10,000 feet, has been completed in a span of 10 years whereas the original estimated time was less than six years. Earlier, KP Purushothaman, Chief Engineer said the tunnel will reduce the distance between Manali and Leh by 46 kilometres and four hours can be saved. (ANI)
