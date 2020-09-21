Left Menu
Man shot during clash between 2 groups in UP's Gorakhpur

The car in which Paswan and his associates were travelling was allegedly intercepted at Bishunpurva turn under Cantt police station area by Yadav and his men, and after a heated argument between the two property dealers, the groups started firing on each other, they said. Police inspected the place where incident took place and recorded the statement of the injured man, said SSP Joginder Singh.

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 21-09-2020 18:54 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 18:54 IST
A property dealer was injured during firing between two groups in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur district on Monday, police said. The incident took place in Mohaddipur area here and the injured, identified as Jitendra Yadav, is undergoing treatment at BRD Medical College, they said. The doctors said Yadav sustained two bullet injuries, one in his hand and the other in the abdomen.

According to some residents of Mohaddipur area, a dispute over a plot of land between two property dealers -- Sunil Paswan of Khorabar area and Yadav of Bhagat Chauraha -- led to the incident. The car in which Paswan and his associates were travelling was allegedly intercepted at Bishunpurva turn under Cantt police station area by Yadav and his men, and after a heated argument between the two property dealers, the groups started firing on each other, they said.

Police inspected the place where incident took place and recorded the statement of the injured man, said SSP Joginder Singh. He said a search for those involved in the firing is underway.

