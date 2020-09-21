Left Menu
Congress to launch nationwide stir against farm bills from Sept 24

The Congress will launch a nationwide agitation from September 24 against the Central government for passing the farm bills, said the party after a meeting of all general secretaries of All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2020 19:51 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 19:51 IST
Visuals from Congress PC (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Congress will launch a nationwide agitation from September 24 against the Central government for passing the farm bills, said the party after a meeting of all general secretaries of All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Monday. Speaking to media after the meeting, Senior Congress leader AK Antony said, "The Congress is launching an agitation against the government for passing the anti-farmer and anti-people laws."

Senior Congress leader Ahmad Patel, who was also present during the meeting said, "The government has destroyed the democratic system. The agricultural bills are neither in the interest of the state government nor the farmers. We raised our voice against this in Parliament will now take to the streets." He said the decision has been taken under the leadership of interim party president Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi. (ANI)

