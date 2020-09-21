Canadian police conduct operation related to ricin letter sent to the White House

Canadian police conduct operation related to ricin letter sent to the White HouseReuters | Ottawa | Updated: 21-09-2020 21:16 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 20:55 IST
Canadian police on Monday are conducting an operation near the Montreal airport that is related to the ricin-contaminated letter sent to the White House, the Quebec section of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in a statement on Twitter.
Authorities arrested on Sunday a person suspected of sending the deadly poison in an envelope to the White House. A source said the person arrested was a woman with Canadian citizenship.
