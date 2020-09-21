Agriculture bills black chapter against farmers, APMCs: Andhra Congress leader

Left Menu
21-09-2020
Congress leader Ponnam Prabhakar speaking to ANI on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Ponnam Prabhakar on Monday alleged that the Modi government has written "a black chapter against agriculture, farmers, farm labourers and Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMCs)" by bringing agriculture bills. He said that BJP government was "bartering agriculture at the altar of a handful of crony capitalists".

"Today Bahubali Modi Government has written a cruel black chapter against India's agriculture, farmers, farm labourers and Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMCs). The laws on agriculture will be a death knell for the future of farming in India," Prabhakar told ANI. He claimed that 62 crore farmers and farm labourers were agitating across India and accused the government of being "blind to the agony of farmers".

"Over 250 farmer organizations are protesting and demonstrating across the length and breadth of India," he said. Terming the Modi government as "anti-farmer", he said Congress will continue to take it on inside and outside the Parliament.

"The interest of farmers and farm labourers cannot be subjugated to the majority of BJP in Parliament. We shall continue to voice the pain and suffering of teeming millions. The farmer and labourers will never forget the conspiracy of the government to convert the disaster confronting the farmers into an opportunity for the capitalists under the garb of the pandemic," he alleged. The Congress leader said the BJP will have to face the consequences of "anti-farmer misdeeds of the government".

Two Bills -- The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 -- have been passed from both Houses of the Parliament.

