Left Menu
Development News Edition

World leaders mark U.N. at 75, challenged by pandemic, U.S., China tensions

As COVID-19 began to spread around the world earlier this year, forcing millions of people to shelter at home and dealing a devastating economic blow, countries turned inward and diplomats say the United Nations struggled to assert itself. Long-simmering tensions between the United States and China hit boiling point over the pandemic, spotlighting Beijing's bid for greater multilateral influence in a challenge to Washington's traditional leadership.

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 21-09-2020 23:45 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 23:27 IST
World leaders mark U.N. at 75, challenged by pandemic, U.S., China tensions
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

World leaders came together, virtually, on Monday to mark the 75th anniversary of the United Nations, as the deadly coronavirus pandemic and tensions between the United States and China challenge the effectiveness and solidarity of the 193-member world body. As COVID-19 began to spread around the world earlier this year, forcing millions of people to shelter at home and dealing a devastating economic blow, countries turned inward and diplomats say the United Nations struggled to assert itself.

Long-simmering tensions between the United States and China hit boiling point over the pandemic, spotlighting Beijing's bid for greater multilateral influence in a challenge to Washington's traditional leadership. The coronavirus emerged in China late last year and Washington accuses Beijing of a lack of transparency that it says worsened the outbreak. China denies the U.S. assertions.

In an apparent swipe at the United States, China's President Xi Jinping said on Monday: "No country has the right to dominate global affairs, control the destiny of others, or keep advantages in development all to itself. Even less should one be allowed to do whatever it likes and be the hegemon, bully or boss of the world. Unilateralism is a dead end." Xi's remarks were not in the video he recorded for the meeting. They were included in a longer statement that the Chinese U.N. mission said was submitted to the world body.

China has portrayed itself as the chief cheerleader for multilateralism as U.S. President Donald Trump's disregard for international cooperation led to Washington quitting global deals on climate and Iran and leaving the U.N. Human Rights Council and the World Health Organization (WHO). 'REASONS FOR CONCERN'

Deputy U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Cherith Norman Chalet told the General Assembly that the world body had in many ways proven to be a "successful experiment, but "there are also reasons for concern." "The United Nations has for too long been resistant to meaningful reform, too often lacking in transparency, and too vulnerable to the agenda of autocratic regimes and dictatorships," she said.

The U.S. withdrawal from the WHO came after Trump accused the agency of being a puppet of China, a claim the WHO denied. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the pandemic had exposed the world's fragilities.

"We can only address them together. Today we have a surplus of multilateral challenges and a deficit of multilateral solutions," he said. "No one wants a world government – but we must work together to improve world governance." The Security Council took months to back a call by Guterres for a global ceasefire - to allow countries to focus on fighting COVID-19 - due to bickering between China and the United States.

Several leaders called for a reform of the United Nations and in particular the 15-member Security Council, arguing it was unfair that the United States, Russia, China, France and Britain were the only permanent veto-wielding powers. "A council structure that leaves the fate of more than 7 billion people to the mercy of five countries is neither fair nor sustainable," Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan said.

The one-day special event on Monday comes ahead of the annual meeting of world leaders at the United Nations, which starts on Tuesday with no presidents or prime ministers physically present in New York. All statements have been pre-recorded and will be broadcast in the General Assembly hall. The United Nations was created when countries came together after World War II to prevent another such conflict. While there has not been World War III, leaders adopted a statement on Monday acknowledging "moments of disappointment."

"All this calls for greater action, not less," the statement said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

Cameroon plans to build USD 3 billion hydropower plant to export electricity

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Colombians try to revive mass protest against government, police violence

Colombias largest unions lead protests on Monday against the social and economic policies of President Ivan Duque, seeking to revive mass demonstrations after recent incidents of police brutality in which 13 people died and hundreds were in...

Adopt proactive approach in dealing with COVID-19: J-K official

Amid rise coronavirus cases in Jammu, a top government official on Monday directed heads of departments to adopt proactive approach in dealing with COVID-19, besides monitoring the situation round-the-clock. Financial Commissioner, Health a...

Arians not concerned by Gronk's lack of production

Rob Gronkowski has only two catches for 11 yards through the Tampa Bay Buccaneers first two games, but coach Bruce Arians isnt concerned about the tight ends lack of production in the passing game. Gronkowski, 31, was only targeted once and...

Odisha Speaker convenes all-party meet ahead of monsoon session

Odisha Assembly Speaker SN Patro convened an all-party meeting on Friday, ahead of the monsoon session of the House scheduled to start from September 29. The all-party meeting will be held on September 25 for smooth functioning of the sessi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020