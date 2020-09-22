Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress calls meeting of its Lok Sabha MPs ahead of today's session

Congress has called a meeting of its Lok Sabha MPs before the commencement of the Lok Sabha session on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2020 12:49 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 12:42 IST
Congress calls meeting of its Lok Sabha MPs ahead of today's session
Congress logo. Image Credit: ANI

Congress has called a meeting of its Lok Sabha MPs before the commencement of the Lok Sabha session on Tuesday. The proceedings for the Lower House will begin from 3 pm today.

The party on Monday held a meeting of members of the auxiliary committee, the general secretaries, and the state in-charges, and announced that it will take to the streets, launching a mass movement across the country from September 24 to demand the withdrawal of the agriculture Bills. The party has set a target of collecting signatures of two crore farmers and handing them over to the President on November 14, Nehru Jayanti.

The party has declared these bills as "anti-farmer" and three Rajya Sabha MPs of the Congress have also been suspended for the current session for creating an uproar in Rajya Sabha when the Bill was passed. The Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 have been passed from both the Houses of Parliament.

Rajya Sabha has taken up the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill 2020 for passage.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Italy's bond yields hold near 7-month lows as Salvini falls short

Italys borrowing costs fell on Tuesday towards their lowest levels in seven months on a perceived reduction in political risk as right-wing opposition leader Matteo Salvini failed to make the breakthroughs he had hoped for in regional elect...

European stocks steady after sell-off, travel sector hit again

European stocks stabilised on Tuesday after a sell-off in the previous session, as technology and healthcare stocks gained, but worries about new coronavirus restrictions in Britain and elsewhere kept travel stocks under pressure.The pan-Eu...

Alabhya Women's Ethnic Fashion Brand launched in Bengaluru

Bengaluru Karnataka India September 22 ANINewsVoir Alabhya, a bespoke clothing boutique for womens ethnic fashion wear was recently launched by Ratirup Retails Pvt Ltd, a reputed chain of clothing manufacturers in South India. The grand ina...

We will consider revoking suspension only after suspended RS members apologise for their behaviour: Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

We will consider revoking suspension only after suspended RS members apologise for their behaviour Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020