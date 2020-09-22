Key accused in 2008 Bengaluru serial blasts case arrested from Kerala
The Anti-Terrorism Cell of Bengaluru Police has arrested a key accused in the 2008 Bengaluru serial blasts case from Kerala, Central Crime Branch Joint Commissioner Sandeep Patil said on Tuesday.ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 22-09-2020 15:33 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 15:33 IST
The Anti-Terrorism Cell of Bengaluru Police has arrested a key accused in the 2008 Bengaluru serial blasts case from Kerala, Central Crime Branch Joint Commissioner Sandeep Patil said on Tuesday. "Bengaluru City's Anti-Terrorism Cell with the assistance of central agencies has arrested Shoaib, who played a major role in 2008 Bengaluru serial blasts and was absconding since then. He was detained from Trivandrum airport yesterday," Patil said.
The CCB Joint Commissioner said a red corner notice had been issued against Shoaib earlier. The case pertains to a series of nine bomb blasts across Bengaluru on July 25, 2008, in which at least one person was killed and eight others were injured. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bengaluru
- Kerala
- Sandeep Patil
- Central Crime Branch
- Trivandrum
ALSO READ
Unlock 4: Bengaluru's Namma Metro resumes services
Unlock 4: Bengaluru's Namma Metro resumes services with Purple Line
Metro Rail services resume in Bengaluru after over five months
Junior Health Inspector arrested in Kerala for sexually abusing woman on pretext of giving COVID-19 negative certificate
COVID-19:Health worker rapes 44-year-old woman in Kerala