Key accused in 2008 Bengaluru serial blasts case arrested from Kerala

The Anti-Terrorism Cell of Bengaluru Police has arrested a key accused in the 2008 Bengaluru serial blasts case from Kerala, Central Crime Branch Joint Commissioner Sandeep Patil said on Tuesday.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 22-09-2020 15:33 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 15:33 IST
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

The Anti-Terrorism Cell of Bengaluru Police has arrested a key accused in the 2008 Bengaluru serial blasts case from Kerala, Central Crime Branch Joint Commissioner Sandeep Patil said on Tuesday. "Bengaluru City's Anti-Terrorism Cell with the assistance of central agencies has arrested Shoaib, who played a major role in 2008 Bengaluru serial blasts and was absconding since then. He was detained from Trivandrum airport yesterday," Patil said.

The CCB Joint Commissioner said a red corner notice had been issued against Shoaib earlier. The case pertains to a series of nine bomb blasts across Bengaluru on July 25, 2008, in which at least one person was killed and eight others were injured. (ANI)

