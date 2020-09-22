No Question Hour in Odisha Assembly monsoon session, safety measures to be in place: Speaker

Odisha Speaker S N Patro on Tuesday said a distance of at least four feet will be maintained between two seats in the Assembly, which is set to meet for its monsoon session next week, and other necessary arrangements were underway to ensure safety of all members. Patro also said he has convened an all-party meeting on September 25 to discuss the modalities of House proceedings, as Question Hour has been scrapped this time.

"Seating arrangements are being made for 145 members of the House, as two seats have remained vacant following the demise of Balasore and Tirtol MLAs. Some legislators will be allotted seats in visitors galleries. Special shields will be installed in front of each seat," he said. All lawmakers, including ministers, and Assembly staff would have to undergo COVID-19 tests two days before the commencement of the monsoon session, scheduled to begin on September 29 and conclude on October 7.

"If any elderly MLA doesn't want to attend the session, the member should intimate the Assembly secretariat in advance. He can then attend the proceedings via video conference," Patro added. So far, over 30 MLAs, including eight ministers, have tested for COVID-19 in Odisha.