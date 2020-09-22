Andhra CM boards flight to Delhi, likely to meet Amit Shah
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy on Tuesday boarded a flight to Delhi from Gannavaram airport.ANI | Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 22-09-2020 18:56 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 18:56 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy on Tuesday boarded a flight to Delhi from Gannavaram airport. Reddy reached the airport from his residence in Tadepalli, Amaravati.
Reportedly the Chief Minister is likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah today. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
