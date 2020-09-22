Four held in major theft case

Police have arrested four people in connection with a major theft at an apartment complex in Surathkal near here last month. The main accused in the case is an ex-serviceman living in the same apartment complex,police said.

Police are on the lookout for two more people involved in the case, Mangaluru city police commissioner Vikash Kumar Vikash told reporters here Tuesday. Police said the arrested have been identified as Naveen, the ex-serviceman who is also secretary of the apartment residents association, Santosh from Belthangady and Raghu and Amesh hailing from Kerala.

The theft took place on August 17 night at the flat in Jardine apartment complex belonging to Vidya Prabhu. The gang had entered the flat through the balcony and fled with Rs 51 lakh and 224 gm of gold.

Vikash said the investigating team made the first two arrests from Thiruvananthapuram. On questioning the two, they revealed that the apartment association secretary, who is the manager at a local bar, was the mastermind behind the theft,police said.

The fourth--- Santosh-- is a waiter at the bar,they added. Police have recovered Rs 30.85 lakh cash and 24 gm of gold from the arrested persons.

The car and two-wheelers used by the gang have also been confiscated.PTI MVG BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.