Left Menu
Development News Edition

Three Government Medical Colleges in Punjab to participate in phase 3 COVAXIN trials from Oct 15

Three Government Medical Colleges in Punjab will participate in the phase 3 trials of the COVAXIN being tested by Bharat Biotech Ltd in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) against COVID-19, said a statement from the state government on Tuesday.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 22-09-2020 20:37 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 20:37 IST
Three Government Medical Colleges in Punjab to participate in phase 3 COVAXIN trials from Oct 15
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Three Government Medical Colleges in Punjab will participate in the phase 3 trials of the COVAXIN being tested by Bharat Biotech Ltd in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) against COVID-19, said a statement from the state government on Tuesday. The trials are scheduled to begin from October 15.

This was disclosed by an official spokesperson after a virtual Covid review meeting chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. The Chief Minister has directed the Medical Education & Research Department to ensure full care and strict adherence to all precautions to be taken during the trials, for which the consent of the participants will be mandatory. He issued stern directions to also ensure that poor persons are not pulled into the trials without consent, knowledge and understanding of the possible repercussions and dangers.

Bharat Biotech Ltd, which had approached the state government a few days back, has announced Rs 75 lakh insurance cover for the participants in case of any adverse event/effects or death. The possible side effects of the vaccine could include fever, pain at the site of the intramuscular injection and malaise. Two doses of the inactivated virus injection would be given to the participants (0 and 28 days) as part of Phase 3 human trials, the statement read. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

After military talks, India and China announce slew of decisions to bring down tensions in eastern Ladakh

Announcing a slew of decisions to bring down tensions in eastern Ladakh, the Indian and Chinese army have decided to stop sending more troops to the frontline, refrain from unilaterally changing the situation on the ground, and avoid taking...

French presidential palace requested LVMH letter -sources

Frances presidential palace asked the countrys Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian to write to LVMH advising the luxury goods company to defer its purchase of U.S. jeweller Tiffany, two sources familiar with the letters origins told Reuters...

CSK vs RR scoreboard

Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals here on Tuesday.Rajasthan Royals Innings Yashasvi Jaiswal c b Chahar 6 Steve Smith c Jadhav b Curran 69 Sanju Samson c Chahar b Ngidi 74 David M...

Farm bills: Cong steps up attack; Rahul accuses govt of working for development of crony capitalists

The Congress on Tuesday stepped up its attack on the government over the farm bills issue, with Rahul Gandhi accusing the Modi government of working for the development of crony capitalists at the cost of farmers. The Congress and some othe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020