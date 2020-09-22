Three Government Medical Colleges in Punjab to participate in phase 3 COVAXIN trials from Oct 15

Three Government Medical Colleges in Punjab will participate in the phase 3 trials of the COVAXIN being tested by Bharat Biotech Ltd in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) against COVID-19, said a statement from the state government on Tuesday. The trials are scheduled to begin from October 15.

This was disclosed by an official spokesperson after a virtual Covid review meeting chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. The Chief Minister has directed the Medical Education & Research Department to ensure full care and strict adherence to all precautions to be taken during the trials, for which the consent of the participants will be mandatory. He issued stern directions to also ensure that poor persons are not pulled into the trials without consent, knowledge and understanding of the possible repercussions and dangers.

Bharat Biotech Ltd, which had approached the state government a few days back, has announced Rs 75 lakh insurance cover for the participants in case of any adverse event/effects or death. The possible side effects of the vaccine could include fever, pain at the site of the intramuscular injection and malaise. Two doses of the inactivated virus injection would be given to the participants (0 and 28 days) as part of Phase 3 human trials, the statement read. (ANI)