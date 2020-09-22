Bill for widening scope of PASA Act passed in Gujarat House

The Gujarat Assembly on Tuesday passed a Bill widening the scope of the Prevention of Anti-Social Activities (PASA) Act and bringing cyber criminals, loan sharks, gambling den owners and sexual offenders under its ambit. The Act provides for preventive detention of habitual offenders.

The Gujarat Prevention of Anti-Social Activities (Amendment) Bill was passed with a majority vote amid objections from members of the opposition Congress. The Bill replaced an ordinance promulgated earlier this month by the BJP government. It extends the application of the PASA Act to cyber criminals, loan sharks, gambling den owners and sexual offenders, among others.

At present, the Act can be invoked against those involved in offences listed under the Indian Penal Code, Arms Act, drug-related matters, bootlegging, gambling, prostitution and cow slaughter. Under the PASA Act, habitual offenders can be held in preventive detention on orders of district magistrate for up to one year.

After detaining a person, the authorities have to inform about it to the PASA Advisory Board within three weeks. The board, headed by a retired high court judge, then has to inform the government if the detention is valid or not.

If the board opines that there are no sufficient grounds, the detention order is revoked. After the amendment, a person committing crimes under the Information Technology Act could also be detained under the Act.

It would also cover those involved in cyber frauds as well as those found guilty of spreading communal hatred using the cyber space, said Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja while tabling the Bill. The amendment would also extend the application of the Act to those involved in sexual harassment, offences under the IPC as well as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, and those involved in harassing borrowers or taking away a borrower's property illegally.

During the discussion on the Bill, Congress MLAs claimed the new look Act will become a tool for the BJP government to suppress dissenting voices. "Unemployed youths, farmers and students are running online campaigns against this government. Now, people who are criticising the government on social media platforms will be targeted under the new law.

"Since the government has failed on multiple fronts, it wants to stick to power using such laws," said Congress MLA Imran Khedawala. Leader of Opposition Paresh Dhanani also raised similar apprehensions and asked the BJP government to withdraw the Bill.

In his response, Jadeja assured the House that the PASA Act will not be misused. "We have to act tough against high-handed money lenders, cyber criminals, sexual offenders and those who run gambling dens. We have no intention to misuse the Act," said Jadeja.