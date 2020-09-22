China, India agree not to send more troops to border - Chinese defence ministry

Left Menu
China and India have agreed to stop sending troops to their border and to avoid any actions that might complicate the situation there, the Chinese defence ministry said on Tuesday. Military officials from the both countries met on Monday and exchanged ideas on their contested Himalayan border, defence ministry spokesman Wu Qian said.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2020 21:44 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 21:31 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

China and India have agreed to stop sending troops to their border and to avoid any actions that might complicate the situation there, the Chinese defence ministry said on Tuesday.

Military officials from the both countries met on Monday and exchanged ideas on their contested Himalayan border, defence ministry spokesman Wu Qian said. Neither side should take any unilateral action in the region, it was also agreed. In June, tensions erupted into a frontier clash in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed and China suffered an unspecified number of casualties.

China and India said on Sept. 11 that they had agreed to de-escalate the situation and restore "peace and tranquillity" following a high-level diplomatic meeting in Moscow. Both sides agreed at the time that troops from both sides should quickly disengage and ease tensions.

Indian and China have fought three wars against each other, in 1962, 1967 and 1987.

