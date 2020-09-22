Left Menu
Development News Edition

LS passes three labour codes; Gangwar says reforms to boost investment, widen social security net under ESIC, EPFO

Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed three labour code legislations which envisage covering over 50 crore workers from organized, unorganized and self-employed categories for minimum wages and social security.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2020 23:04 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 23:04 IST
LS passes three labour codes; Gangwar says reforms to boost investment, widen social security net under ESIC, EPFO
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed three labour code legislations which envisage covering over 50 crore workers from organized, unorganized and self-employed categories for minimum wages and social security. The Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code 2020, the Industrial Relations Code 2020 and the Code on Social Security 2020 were passed by the House after a reply by Labour Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar.

The minister said that labour laws had been codified for easier implementation and asserted that the codes have path-breaking labour welfare provisions. Several opposition parties were not present in the House due to their earlier decision to boycott the proceedings over opposition to agriculture-related legislations.

Gangwar said that setting up of 'Social Security Fund' for 40 crore unorganised workers along with GIG and platform workers will help in widening Universal Social Security coverage. "After these legal provisions, states shall have to mandatorily prepare database.... Registration of all these workers would be done on an online portal and this registration would be done on the basis of self-certification through a simple procedure," Gangwar said.

He said that the codes would facilitate the extension of benefits of various social security schemes to beneficiaries in the unorganised sector. "We can say that we would be able to get targeted delivery of social security done to unorganised sector workers with the help of this database," he added.

The minister said the government has extended the definition of migrant workers, so that migrant worker moving from one state to another on their own and migrant workers who have been appointed by the employer from a different state can also be brought under the ambit of OSH code. At present, only migrant workers who had been brought through the contractor were benefiting from these provisions, he said.

Gangwar also stressed that the changes and reforms in the labour laws have been conceptualized keeping in mind the changing scenario and also making them futuristic so that country marches on a faster growth trajectory. The minister said that these "path breaking reforms" will help the country to attract the Foreign Direct Investment and domestic investment from the entrepreneurs, end 'inspector raj' in the country and will bring total transparency in the system.

"India will become a favourite investment destination in the world," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

France's Macron says ready to talk with Turkey, but respect needed

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday he was ready for dialogue with Turkey, but it needed to respect the European unions sovereignty, international law and clarify its actions in places like Libya and Syria.We Europeans are read...

Zimbabwe to gradually re-open schools from Oct 26

Zimbabwe will gradually re-open primary and secondary schools from Oct. 26 for all pupils, ending a break of seven months that was precipitated by the coronavirus outbreak, the information minister said on Tuesday. The government had earlie...

China will never seek expansion, has no intention to fight either 'Cold War' or 'hot war': Xi

China will never seek hegemony, expansion, or sphere of influence, President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday and said Beijing has no intention to fight either a Cold War or a hot war with any country. Xi also said that China will continue to nar...

Global economy to contract 4.3 pc in 2020; output worth USD 6 trn to be wiped out: UNCTAD report

The global economy is expected to contract by 4.3 per cent this year, hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, which will wipe out global output worth over USD 6 trillion, a UN report said on Tuesday. Output in India is expected to shrink b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020