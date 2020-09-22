Left Menu
Development News Edition

Five more rivers to undergo rejuvenation on lines of Ganga: Official

Addressing a webinar, Jal Shakti Ministry secretary U P Singh said lessons have been learnt while undertaking the Namami Gange Mission and these are being applied to other river basins in the country. Rajiv Ranjan Mishra, director general of the National Mission for Clean Ganga, a unit under the Jal Shakti Ministry that looks after the rejuvenation of the Ganga, said a basin-wise study will be done for five rivers --- Periyar, Cauvery, Godavari, Narmada and Mahanadi --- which cover major landmass in the country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2020 23:20 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 23:06 IST
Five more rivers to undergo rejuvenation on lines of Ganga: Official
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The government is trying to undertake river rejuvenation programmes on the lines of the Ganga mission in other parts of the country, a top official of the Jal Shakti Ministry said on Tuesday. A scientific study on the lines of the Ganga river cleaning project will be done for Periyar, Cauvery, Godavari, Narmada and Mahanadi, another official added. Addressing a webinar, Jal Shakti Ministry secretary U P Singh said lessons have been learnt while undertaking the Namami Gange Mission and these are being applied to other river basins in the country.

Rajiv Ranjan Mishra, director general of the National Mission for Clean Ganga, a unit under the Jal Shakti Ministry that looks after the rejuvenation of the Ganga, said a basin-wise study will be done for five rivers --- Periyar, Cauvery, Godavari, Narmada and Mahanadi --- which cover major landmass in the country. "The National River Conservation Directorate is implementing the programme. We will also be using experience of Ganga for other rivers. They plan to have a basin approach. A very large number of landmass will be covered in the basin approach," Mishra told PTI. After a basin-wise approach to rejuvenate Ganga was undertaken, it was also extended to its tributaries like the Yamuna and sub-tributaries like Kali. The study will try to assess the bio-diversity in these rivers, how many cities and towns are on their banks and their sewerage profile, Mishra added.

He noted that how it will be done is a broad policy-level decision. "My ministry (the Jal Shakti Ministry) is not only concerned about Ganga... Now all the rivers which were earlier part of the Environment and Forest and Climate Change (ministry) have come to us," Singh said. "We are trying to do similar things for all other rivers as far as the country is concerned. Certain lessons have been learnt from Ganga...we are applying to all river basins of the country," he said.

The official also listed out the work undertaken by the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) to rejuvenate the river. The mission dealt with two aspects while carrying out the work of river rejuvenation -- one is industrial and sewerage management while the other is ensuring river flow, he said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Trump praises his efforts in handling virus

US President Donald Trump says he has done an amazing and incredible job handling the coronavirus, even as the country surpasses 200,000 virus deaths. Trump boasted of his administrations efforts in an interview with WJBK FOX 2 Detroit at t...

AB-PMJAY has provided free treatment to over 1.26 cr beneficiaries since its launch: Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday said the Ayushman Bharat scheme has provided free treatment to more than 1.26 crore beneficiaries since its launch in September 2018. Over 23,000 hospitals have been empanelled so far and more ...

France's Macron says ready to talk with Turkey, but respect needed

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday he was ready for dialogue with Turkey, but it needed to respect the European unions sovereignty, international law and clarify its actions in places like Libya and Syria.We Europeans are read...

Zimbabwe to gradually re-open schools from Oct 26

Zimbabwe will gradually re-open primary and secondary schools from Oct. 26 for all pupils, ending a break of seven months that was precipitated by the coronavirus outbreak, the information minister said on Tuesday. The government had earlie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020