Iran's Rouhani says U.S. can impose neither negotiations, nor war on Tehran

Iran's Rouhani says U.S. can impose neither negotiations, nor war on TehranReuters | Tehran | Updated: 22-09-2020 23:27 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 23:16 IST
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani told the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday that the United States can impose "neither negotiations nor war" on the Islamic Republic amid heightened tensions between the longtime foes over Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with major powers.
"Iran is not a bargaining chip in U.S. elections and domestic policy. ... Any U.S. administration after the upcoming (U.S.) elections will have no choice but to surrender to the resilience of the Iranian nation," Rouhani told the United Nations General Assembly in a video message.
ALSO READ
British-Iranian aid worker Zaghari-Ratcliffe faces new charge - state TV
Jaishankar holds talks with Iranian counterpart Zarif in Tehran
Jaishankar meets his Iranian counterpart enroute to Moscow for SCO Foreign Ministers' meet
Iranian TV: British-Iranian dual national faces new charge
Iranian TV: British-Iranian dual national faces new charge