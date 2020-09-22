Man opens fire at police team in UP's Bareilly

A man allegedly snatched a pistol from a constable and opened fire when a police team tried to take him in custody here, officials said on Tuesday. The accused, identified as Gabru (25), was arrested after he sustained injuries during retaliatory firing by police and the pistol recovered, they said.

According to SSP Rohit Singh Sajwan, the incident took place in Fatehganj East area on Monday night when some villagers were handing over Gabru to police. Gabru, along with two of his accomplices, had entered a house in a village here to loot it. However, the plan failed as the residents of the house were awake and resisted the three men, police said.

Later, Gabru was nabbed by some villagers, while his two accomplices managed to flee, they said. A search is on to trace the two absconding men, police said.