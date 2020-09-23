Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump administration plans two meetings on Big Tech on Wednesday

Reuters | Updated: 23-09-2020 03:56 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 03:56 IST
Trump administration plans two meetings on Big Tech on Wednesday

U.S. President Donald Trump will meet on Wednesday with state attorneys general about removing a liability shield protecting social media companies while the Justice Department holds a call with state officials to discuss the investigation into Alphabet's Google. The separate meetings highlight the efforts by the Trump administration to move against an industry that he has accused of stifling conservative voices.

In the White House meeting, Trump will meet with state attorneys general from Texas, Arizona, Utah, Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi, South Carolina and Missouri - like Trump, all Republicans, according to a person briefed on the matter. Justice Department officials have invited staff for the dozens of state attorneys general involved in a Google antitrust investigation to a call in the afternoon, according to two sources knowledgeable about the call.

Officials from both Democratic and Republican states are expected to participate, the two sources said. While the Justice Department has not said what the agenda of the meeting will be, the expectation is that officials could preview the complaint that is expected to be filed against Google as soon as next week, one of the sources said.

"Online censorship goes far beyond the issue of free speech, it’s also one of protecting consumers and ensuring they are informed of their rights and resources to fight back under the law," White House spokesman Judd Deere said on Monday. "State attorneys general are on the front lines of this issue and President Trump wants to hear their perspectives."

In May, Trump signed an executive order that seeks new regulatory oversight of tech firms' content moderation decisions and backed legislation to scrap or weaken the relevant provision in the 1996 Communications Decency Act, Section 230. Trump directed the Commerce Department to file a petition asking the Federal Communication Commission (FCC) to limit protections under Section 230 after Twitter Inc warned readers in May to fact-check his posts about unsubstantiated claims of fraud in mail-in voting.

A group representing major internet companies including Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Google urged the FCC to reject the petition, saying it was "misguided, lacks grounding in law, and poses serious public policy concerns." FCC Chairman Ajit Pai opened the petition to a 45-day public comment.

Earlier this month, the Republican state attorneys general of Texas, Louisiana, Indiana and Missouri backed Trump's push, arguing social media platforms cannot be truly free “unless the participants understand the rules of the forum, and competition is able to provide alternatives when speech restrictions go too far.”

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Money Heist Season 5: Is there any link between Alicia, Tatiana? What more we know

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Australia's Victoria state reports 15 new COVID-19 cases

Australias coronavirus hot spot of Victoria on Wednesday said new coronavirus cases nearly halved against the previous day as the state looks to ease some restrictions as early as next week.Victoria, Australias second-most populous state, r...

US House approves bill to ban imports from China's Xinjiang

The US House of Representatives on Tuesday overwhelmingly approved legislation that would effectively ban imports from Chinas Xinjiang Uighur autonomous region due to the suspected use of state-sponsored forced labour there. The US bans the...

Kerala CM launches e-Challan system to avoid complaints regarding imposition of traffic fines

Modernising the traffic department, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday inaugurated the e-Challan system to avoid complaints regarding imposition of traffic fines. In his inaugural address via video conferencing, the Chief Min...

Tesla's Elon Musk promises radically better electric car batteries at half the cost

Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk described a new generation of electric vehicle batteries that will be more powerful, longer lasting and half as expensive than the companys current cells at Teslas Battery Day on Tuesday. Teslas new larger cylindrica...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020