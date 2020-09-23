Bombay HC declares holiday today; Rhea, Showik's bail plea to be taken up tomorrow

Left Menu
The hearing on the bail plea of Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik will be held tomorrow as the Bombay High Court declared holiday on Wednesday, her lawyer said.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-09-2020 12:25 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 12:25 IST
Bombay High Court.. Image Credit: ANI

The hearing on the bail plea of Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik will be held tomorrow as the Bombay High Court declared holiday on Wednesday, her lawyer said. The High Court declared a holiday for the court due to the heavy rain in the State capital and added that all hearings slated for today will be taken up tomorrow.

"The Chief Justice has declared a holiday today for the Bombay High Court and today's board will be taken up tomorrow," Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde told reporters. Rhea and her brother had on Tuesday moved bail applications in the Bombay High Court in connection with a drug case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Meanwhile, a special (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) court had yesterday extended till October 6 the judicial custody of Rhea Chakraborty.

A special court in Mumbai had on September 11 rejected the bail plea of Rhea, her brother, and others observing that if she is released on bail she may alert other accused persons and they may destroy evidence in the matter. The special NDPS court had also rejected the bail plea of alleged drug peddler Abdul Basit Parihar, Zaid Vilatra, Rajput's personal staff, Dipesh Uttam Sawant and Rhea's associate Samuel Marshal Miranda, who were also arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the case.

Three other accused persons -- Dipesh Uttam Sawant, Samuel Marshal Miranda and Abdul Basit Parihar -- have already filed their bail pleas before the High Court. The Bombay High Court had last week adjourned the hearings on the bail pleas of three accused to September 29. The NCB had launched an investigation after it received official communication from Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

The ED had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor's death case after a First Information Report was filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)

