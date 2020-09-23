CBI books BSF officer, 3 others over cattle-smuggling at Indo-Bangla border
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2020 14:48 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 14:42 IST
The CBI has booked a former Commandant of the 36 BSF Battalion and three others over cattle-smuggling on the India-Bangladesh border, officials said Wednesday
The agency is carrying out searches at 13 locations in Kolkata and Murshidabad in West Bengal, Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, Amritsar in Punjab and Raipur in Chhattisgarh, they said
The CBI has booked Satish Kumar, the then Commandant of the 36 BSF Battalion, along with three others -- Inamul Haq, Anarul Sheikh and Mohammed Golam Mustafa -- in the case, they said. Kumar is now posted in Raipur, they said. The Border Security Force (BSF) is tasked with guarding the border with Bangladesh.
