China to allow foreigners with valid residence permits to enter from Sept 28

China to allow foreigners with valid residence permits to enter from Sept 28Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 23-09-2020 15:01 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 14:59 IST
China's foreign ministry said on Wednesday foreigners with valid residence permits can enter the country without needing to re-apply for visas from Sept. 28.
Foreigners whose residence permits expired after March 28 can apply for visas at Chinese embassies and consulates for entry, the ministry said in a statement on its website.
China in March temporarily suspended the entry of foreigners with valid Chinese visas and residence permits as an interim measure in response to the coronavirus epidemic.